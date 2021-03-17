Sibley begins as Diplomat in Residence

George Sibley has assumed the role of Diplomat in Residence for the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S, covering North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Sibley most recently served as deputy chief of mission and then chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Rangoon, Myanmar. Sibley is jointly hosted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University.

The Diplomats in Residence are career Foreign Service officers who are located throughout the United States and are responsible for providing guidance and advice to students, professionals and the community in general about careers and opportunities in the U.S. Department of State.

