Sibley begins as Diplomat in Residence

Diplomats in Residence are career Foreign Service officers who provide guidance and advice to students, professionals and the community about careers and opportunities in the U.S. Department of State.

UNC Global, Wednesday, March 17th, 2021
George Sibley
George Sibley (Image courtesy of UNC Global)

George Sibley has assumed the role of Diplomat in Residence for the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S, covering North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Sibley most recently served as deputy chief of mission and then chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Rangoon, Myanmar. Sibley is jointly hosted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University.

