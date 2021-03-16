Herbarium nabs N.C.’s first voucher specimen of “fossil fungus”

Thanks to the dedicated mycological exploration by the junior author, who is 13 years old and has an avid interest in mycology, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Herbarium now has the first vouched collection of Neolecta vitellina recorded from North Carolina.

Neolecta, an Ascomycete fungus, is of great scientific interest as it is highly unusual and has no close relatives — so unusual it has its own class, Neolectomycetes, in which there are no other genera. Some have called Neolecta a living fossil or a dinosaur fungus. The closest relatives it does have look nothing like it and have yeast-like forms, including both plant and human pathogens. In fact, the fungi that look most like Neolecta, the yellow coral fungi, being Basidiomycetes, are as far removed phylogenetically from it as the common grocery store button mushroom is.

