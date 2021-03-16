Research

Herbarium nabs N.C.’s first voucher specimen of “fossil fungus”

Neolecta, an Ascomycete fungus, is called a living fossil or a dinosaur fungus because it has no close genetic relatives.

Van Cotter, UNC Herbarium, and John S. Gibbs, Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
Neolecta vitellina Willow Spring North Carolina 22 Dec 2020
Neolecta vitellina in Willow Spring, North Carolina, on Dec. 22, 2020. (Photo courtesy of John Gibbs)

Thanks to the dedicated mycological exploration by the junior author, who is 13 years old and has an avid interest in mycology, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Herbarium now has the first vouched collection of Neolecta vitellina recorded from North Carolina.

Neolecta, an Ascomycete fungus, is of great scientific interest as it is highly unusual and has no close relatives — so unusual it has its own class, Neolectomycetes, in which there are no other genera. Some have called Neolecta a living fossil or a dinosaur fungus. The closest relatives it does have look nothing like it and have yeast-like forms, including both plant and human pathogens. In fact, the fungi that look most like Neolecta, the yellow coral fungi, being Basidiomycetes, are as far removed phylogenetically from it as the common grocery store button mushroom is.

Read more about Neolecta.

You May Also Like...

    • Delivering global surgical care

      The UNC School of Medicine’s Dr. Anthony Charles reduces barriers to improve surgical quality and outcomes in low- and middle-income countries.

    • Sibley begins as Diplomat in Residence

      Diplomats in Residence are career Foreign Service officers who provide guidance and advice to students, professionals and the community about careers and opportunities in the U.S. Department of State.

    • Algorithms of resistance

      The University Libraries project “On the Books: Jim Crow and Algorithms of Resistance” uses machine learning to identify racist language in archival materials.