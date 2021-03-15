A day like no other

Perhaps you’ve read the emails or seen the ads pop up in your social media feeds. Maybe you’ve received a postcard in the mail or heard about it on the radio.

But just in case you haven’t heard the news:

Tuesday, March 30, 2021, is GiveUNC, Carolina’s annual day of giving!

GiveUNC is a day when thousands of alumni, students, parents, friends, faculty and staff come together over the course of 24 hours to share their love for Carolina.

It’s a day when the University’s biggest fans collectively contribute millions of dollars in support of the people, experiences and groundbreaking work being done by Tar Heels here in Chapel Hill and across the world.

Most importantly, “GiveUNC is a day to rally together behind all the wonderful things the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is doing for the community, the state, the world,” said Darlene Gooch, executive director of Carolina Annual Giving, the University Development department that spearheads GiveUNC. “There’s truly no other day like it.”

A day to find a cause

UNC-Chapel Hill comprises one college (the College of Arts & Sciences), 13 schools, almost 50 academic departments and more than 65 centers and institutes — all doing innovative and creative work in research, education and service.

“As a monthly donor, I support Carolina year-round, but GiveUNC is a great time to look around and marvel at the important work being done across campus,” said Stephanie Maher Ridley, director of development and external affairs at the UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute.

On GiveUNC, you can find dozens of causes to support — from the UNC School of Social Work to the Carolina College Advising Corps, the UNC School of Law to UNC World View. You might even discover a new cause that piques your interest.

Last year, in response to the urgency of the moment and to make it easier to give to timely areas of interest, the University added two new pan-University funding areas: COVID-19 Response Efforts and Diversity Initiatives. Carolina supporters made 638 gifts totaling more than $121,000 to these initiatives.

“Thanks to GiveUNC, my wife and I learned about areas of campus with critical funding needs,” said Matt Cain, senior director of development for UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. “We’re passionate about investing in our students’ research and the impact they can have on the populations we serve.”

You don’t have to wait until March 30 to find your cause — visit giveunc.unc.edu today to explore and find the causes that mean the most to you.

A day when your gift goes further

Long before the actual day, Carolina’s development teams are working behind the scenes to secure challenge gifts from the University’s most generous alumni and friends. Your gift of any size can unlock a vital challenge that will multiply the impact of your generosity.

Last year, Pavel Molchanov, member of the UNC Institute for the Environment Board of Visitors, donated $200,000 to the Institute for meeting a goal to obtain 20 individual gifts. Twenty gifts unlocked $200,000! Molchanov’s gift was one of three challenges the Institute met last year.

“Challenge gifts have proven to be very powerful for the Institute for the Environment,” said Regina Hill, director of development for the Institute. “They provide us with the ability to leverage additional gifts from like-minded individuals who believe in the Institute’s mission. Who doesn’t love the concept of teamwork that strengthens the support for a cause?”

If you’re looking for a challenge to unlock this year, Rick and Katherine Peele will give $50,000 to the UNC School of Nursing’s Gloria Peele and Gwen Butler Dean’s Discretionary Fund if 50 people make a gift of $5 or more to any area of the School of Nursing on GiveUNC.

$50,000 for 50 gifts!

Be sure to check out the challenges on March 30 at giveunc.unc.edu/challenges. You are certain to find a challenge that inspires you.

A day for a little friendly competition

As every Carolina fan knows, Tar Heels are competitive. That friendly competition extends to the campus community — especially when the leaderboards roll out on GiveUNC.

Throughout the day, you can see in real time which schools and units are in the lead in total dollars raised and total number of gifts.

Last year, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School topped the leaderboard with 1,115 total gifts, and the UNC College of Arts & Sciences led with $3.3 million total dollars. It’s also heartening to see the centers and institutes rise among the ranks as the day progresses. Last year five centers and institutes ended the day in the top 20 with the highest number of gifts.

Be sure to check the leaderboards at giveunc.unc.edu/leaderboards on March 30 to see who’s in the lead and who might need your help.

A day to make a difference

On any day of the year, gifts of all sizes make a difference at Carolina. But on GiveUNC, the power is in the collective impact Tar Heels across the world can make in just one day.

A $5 gift, combined with 10 others, can provide a conference registration for a senior student preparing for the business world; 10 gifts of $10 can provide art supplies for aspiring artists at the Ackland Art Museum; 10 gifts of $25 can help purchase textbooks for a student.

There is no limit to the impact you and others can make with your gift, no matter the size. And that impact reverberates around the world.

In 2019, the UNC Center for Galapagos Studies allocated much of its donations from GiveUNC to launch a community outreach and engagement program to assist the people and institutions of the Galapagos Islands. Nearly 80% of the Galapagos population has been impacted through the complete loss of the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program supported by GiveUNC contributed to the reactivation of the Galapagos economy through science, community engagement and programmatic work activities that further the goals of resource conservation and island sustainability.

A day to spread the word

Carolina’s supporters have outdone themselves every year since GiveUNC was launched in 2018. GiveUNC 2020 was another record-breaking year, generating $7.8 million for Carolina’s schools and units, a 21% increase from 2019.

Join us on March 30, 2021, and help make this GiveUNC another record year.

Beyond making a gift, one of the best ways to join in the fun is to help spread the word. Share GiveUNC content online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. Tell your family and friends how you are helping the Carolina community make an even bigger impact in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and the world. Follow the day’s progress online and keep the momentum going with the hashtag #GiveUNC.

Also — new this year! — participate in our GiveUNC virtual photo booth, now through March 31. With the virtual photo booth, it’s easy to share branded content with your networks.

Visit giveunc.unc.edu/social to find resources and discover more ways to help spread the word and make this GiveUNC a day like no other!