University Libraries enables work from home

On March 5, as the University Libraries was preparing to send employees home for an unknown length of time, María Estorino, associate University librarian for special collections, wrote a quick message: “Julie, just so I don’t forget, I’m thinking about metadata as a work-from-home project. Let’s discuss.”

“Julie” was Julie Rudder, the Library’s head of repository services. She, too, had been wondering whether a backlog of work in her unit — some of it involving metadata, or the text that describes digital files — could be the key to keeping employees engaged and productive at a challenging time.

“We had so much work that would require people, but we’ve never had the resources before to do it,” recalls Rudder.

Within a few weeks, the vague ideas had become six projects, each with a dedicated manager. Any Library employee who could not perform their regular duties from home could sign up. Some transcribed handwritten documents and audio files from the Library’s vast digital collections or from the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center, which it operates. Others added notes called alternative text to images so that users with visual impairments would know what they depict. Enhancing metadata was another option, as was auditing the Library’s subscription databases to see if they meet accessibility standards.

