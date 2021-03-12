Nate Knuffman named vice chancellor for Finance and Operations and chief financial officer

Following a competitive, national search, Nate Knuffman has been named vice chancellor for Finance and Operations and chief financial officer, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz wrote in a campus message March 12.

Knuffman has served as interim vice chancellor for Finance and Operations since August, when Jonathan Pruitt returned to the UNC System office. Knuffman will assume this new position on March 22.

Over the past several months, Knuffman has been instrumental in helping the University develop a comprehensive plan to address its financial challenges and create a new budget model during unprecedented times.

“[Nate] has become a familiar face to many, as he has presented to numerous groups about how we will address our budget challenges and implement a new budget model for the future,” Guskiewicz wrote. “His calm demeanor and ability to explain complex topics clearly to a variety of stakeholders has won him praise across campus. I am pleased to have such a knowledgeable, personable and innovative individual fill the role at this critical time.”

Knuffman has shown an outstanding ability for collaborative and administrative leadership and a keen understanding of financial techniques, financial forecasting, financial strategy and budgeting, the message continued. He has established himself as an adept senior executive who is able to manage local, state and federal legislative and regulatory processes and demonstrated the ability to work across diverse units at a top-ranked global public research university.

An expert in financial and administrative management, Knuffman joined Carolina in October 2018 as senior associate (deputy) vice chancellor for Finance and Operations, overseeing the division’s strategic planning and data analysis functions to align Finance and Operations’ priorities with the University’s strategic plan. He also served as an adviser to the vice chancellor and managed various operational and administrative components of Finance and Operations, including the Service Center of Excellence.

Prior to joining Carolina, Knuffman served as vice president for financial planning and analysis at the UNC System office, where he was a member of the senior team advising the UNC System president and supporting the UNC Board of Governors in finance and business matters. He previously served as the deputy director of the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management responsible for overseeing daily operations, change and organizational management, and preparation and oversight of the governor’s budget.

He holds a master’s of public management from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Illinois Wesleyan University.

“I extend my deepest thanks to School of Law Dean Martin Brinkley and members of the search committee for their work identifying and interviewing candidates,” Guskiewicz wrote. “In the meantime, please join me in thanking Nate for continuing to serve Carolina and congratulating him on this new appointment as vice chancellor for Finance and Operations.”