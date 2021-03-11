GDTBATH: Lamar Richards

When Lamar Richards arrived at Carolina in 2019, he knew the history of the University.

He knew that he was at an institution that, at one point in time, wouldn’t have allowed him in the classrooms simply because he is Black. Richards knew the history of the University’s struggle over integration decades before he was born and the role students played in opening campus up to all.

“Students have been behind every sustainable and large change that’s happened at this University for its existence,” he said. “That’s just reality.”

Richards wanted to be part of that history and be a leader.

Read more about Richards’ path to student body president-elect.