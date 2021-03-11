100,000 tests in 2 months

Today, the Carolina Together Testing Program passed an exciting milestone — conducting its 100,000th test since it opened two months ago. By comparison, the testing program at UNC Medical Center’s Ambulatory Care Center has conducted around 80,000 tests during the past year.

Reaching the 100,000 mark is an amazing feat for the faculty, staff and volunteers who created the program and who continue to give their time and effort to make sure the program runs smoothly. It’s also a testament to the Carolina community’s willingness to continue to get tested to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And the commitment is making a difference — the overall positivity rate is 0.38% since Jan. 11 and was 0.12% during last week’s testing.

“This has been an amazing two months,” said testing-program leader Dr. Amir Barzin, UNC School of Medicine assistant professor and medical director for the UNC Family Medicine Center. “This team is packed with all-stars!”

But the success of the Carolina Together Testing Program was never a foregone conclusion.

Last fall, once the data made it clear that comprehensive evaluation testing would be key to a successful spring semester, faculty and staff from around the University sprang to action to build the asymptomatic evaluation testing program from scratch.

They needed three main components — test collection sites (aka testing centers), a processing lab and a data management system. The lab needed to be capable of polymerase chain reaction analysis, the gold standard for coronavirus testing, while also meeting federal regulatory standards, including strict biosafety protocols. And the team needed a monumental technology infrastructure to keep track of all the testing data.

All this, and the Carolina Together Testing Program would need to be up and running by the week of Jan. 11, when students began to return to campus.

They had nine weeks to get it done.

For a behind-the-scenes look at how they accomplished this remarkable feat — a story of commitment, ingenuity and sacrifice — read COVID-19 Testing: How Carolina built a frontline defense.