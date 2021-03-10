Understanding the intersection of finance and public policy

A crisis is escalating in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic: the American opioid epidemic.

Before COVID-19 struck, opioid addiction was seen as the biggest public health crisis in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 50,000 people died in 2018 from overdosing on heroin and painkillers like fentanyl.

The opioid epidemic is also an economic problem studied by Paige Ouimet, finance professor at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. The former biologist has written a paper that shows people who have filled an opioid prescription are 5% less likely to be employed five years later. And, unsurprisingly, this stunts the growth of corporations operating in communities that have been devastated by the opioid epidemic across the U.S.

