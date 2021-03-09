Campus News

How to play well with others

The Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance’s new podcast, “Playing Well With Others,” covers professional development with a fun approach.  

Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance, Tuesday, March 9th, 2021
Playing well with others
(Image courtesy of the Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance)

Join the Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance’s Jen Baker and Rochelle Stojnic as they explore topics related to leadership, career development, working effectively and all things professional development. The podcast explores serious topics with a lighthearted, fun approach to make sure Carolina employees are “Playing Well With Others.”

Read about the new episodes of  “Playing Well With Others.” 

You May Also Like...