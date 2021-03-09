How to play well with others
The Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance’s new podcast, “Playing Well With Others,” covers professional development with a fun approach.
Join the Office of Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance’s Jen Baker and Rochelle Stojnic as they explore topics related to leadership, career development, working effectively and all things professional development. The podcast explores serious topics with a lighthearted, fun approach to make sure Carolina employees are “Playing Well With Others.”