The case of the contaminated current

In many mystery stories, a detective boldly hunts for clues and tracks down the elusive cause for a community’s strife. Sometimes they have a sidekick, but in many cases they act alone.

Thorp Faculty Engaged Scholar Courtney Woods could be seen as a type of detective. But she flips the traditional “hero” script by actively partnering with community residents to address their concerns.

Woods directs the Master of Public Health program in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health’s department of environmental sciences and engineering. An assistant professor who researches topics around environmental justice, she was drawn to Sampson County, North Carolina, after attending an environmental justice conference where residents raised concerns about a major regional landfill. Residents worried about odors from the landfill, hazards from nearby industrial animal operations — namely, hog and poultry facilities — and runoff of harmful chemicals into their public and private water reserves.

