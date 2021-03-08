HR launches Virtual Wellness Week

We’ve all been through a lot during the past year. Some employees are working on campus. Others are teleworking from home. Both situations come with their own stressors. Now is a great time to take advantage of the University’s many programs to help its employees maintain good health and balance the responsibilities of work and personal life.

Today marks the start of the UNC Office of Human Resources’ Total WellBeing: Virtual Wellness Week. This event will replace the annual in-person Wellness Expo and offer employees the opportunity to learn more about the many campus and local resources available to support your total well-being to help you to reset, refocus, renew, restart and repair.

Virtual Wellness Week will be held completely online, with the option to choose to participate in both live sessions each day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and pre-recorded on-demand sessions anytime.

Throughout the week, participants will have the opportunity to hear from health and wellness speakers, take part in exercise classes, watch virtual cooking demonstrations, listen in on financial wellness and planning seminars and win prizes along the way. (You must register before participating to be eligible to win.)

All sessions are free to you as a UNC-Chapel Hill employee, though registration is required for some sessions. Select from University-hosted sessions at go.unc.edu/wellnessweek and check out the full calendar for other fitness opportunities, including Campus Recreation’s live, virtual fitness sessions available now through March 12.

Taking care of both our minds and our bodies is always important but seems it should be a priority now more than ever. Therefore, your participation in this event is considered work time for staff, but please seek advance approval from your supervisor.

“Even though you’re very busy, it does help with productivity to step away and do something for you that’s different than your regular workday,” said Jessica Pyjas, work/life and wellness program manager.