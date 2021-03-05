HR to launch Carolina Talent Performance tool
The new Carolina Talent Performance tool will launch this summer with the goal of making administrative tasks easier and providing more opportunities for meaningful performance reviews.
The new Carolina Talent Performance tool will make administrative tasks easier to handle, keep trainings linked to development plans and provide an opportunity for managers and employees to have meaningful performance conversations more often than once a year.
New features include online performance forms, development plans that can link Carolina Talent learning and the ability to update goal and development plan progress throughout the year.
Read about the timeline to implement Carolina Talent Performance.