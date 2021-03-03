How genetic factors shape the composition of the microbiome

Katie Meyer is one of many UNC Nutrition Research Institute faculty members leading her field through innovative research. Recent technological advances are allowing researchers such as Meyer and her team to substantially broaden knowledge of the human microbiome, the microbial ecosystem that inhabit the internal and external surfaces of our bodies. The trillions of microbes living within the gut are not just passengers — they actively participate in many human functions, helping to digest food, training the immune system and even affecting mood via the gut-brain axis.

A new study from the MiBioGen consortium, an international collaboration involving more than 20 labs across the world, including the Meyer lab, highlights the common host genetic factors that influence the composition of the human gut microbiome.

