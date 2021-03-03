Employee Forum delegates hear vaccine, summer and fall planning updates

Employee Forum delegates heard updates about COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, along with plans for the summer and fall semester during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz thanked employees for their resilience over the past year while dealing with the COVID-19 global pandemic. On March 11, 2020, he said he gathered a team of leaders to prepare for the pandemic arriving in North Carolina and on Carolina’s campus. Following a two-week transition, the University moved to a remote learning and working environment.

“Our staff really are the reason we’ve made it through this year. You’ve enabled us to stay true to our mission,” he said. “I said that we’ve never closed this University down. I know that it hasn’t been easy. I want you to know how grateful our leadership team is.”

Three COVID-19 vaccines are now available, and University employees who are frontline essential workers are part of Group 3 and are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Guskiewicz encouraged employees to get the vaccine as soon as it is available, based on priority.

In addition, Group 4 has been subdivided and now includes a subgroup for students living in congregant settings like residence halls and fraternity and sorority houses, said Cathy Brennan, executive director of Environment, Health and Safety, adding that she would anticipate that group getting vaccines in April. Carolina’s Campus Health has been approved as a vaccine site and is preparing to give vaccines when it receives an allotment.

Brennan encouraged employees to follow vaccine updates on a special page on the Carolina Together website.

Summer, Fall semester planning

Planning is underway for the summer and fall semester, Provost Bob Blouin said. He added that the University is planning for the best-case scenario of “near normal operations,” bringing the majority of faculty and students back to campus and having face-to-face instruction as the primary mode of teaching.

As part of the planning for a return to campus, facilities employees have been working on airflow and air filtration capacity in buildings occupied by faculty, staff or students, Blouin said. Where buildings don’t have adequate airflow, supplemental filtration systems have been installed.

The University has a lot of old buildings that require attention, Blouin said. “I tip my hat to all of the folks representing our facilities and the work they’ve done to keep this campus safe.”

He added that for fall the University would remove the single occupancy restriction for residence halls. Currently, about 3,200 students live in residence halls, and the plan for fall would be to have about 7,000 students living in residence halls. The University’s normal capacity is 8,200.

“We believe that with mask wearing and testing and having about 80% of students vaccinated, we can have a near normal experience in the fall,” Blouin said.

Vice Chancellor for Human Resources and Equal Opportunity and Compliance Becci Menghini said HR is planning for a return of the workforce to campus and is working with the UNC System office on a remote work and teleworking policy. “We are planning to have as many people back for the fall semester as possible,” she said.

Budget update

In an update on the University’s budget, Interim Vice Chancellor for Finance and Operations Nate Knuffman said extensive unit-level budget meetings took place last fall. In January, the University announced a 1.5% reduction to personnel funds and a 7.5% reduction to operating funds across schools and units for fiscal year 2021, followed by another 1.5% reduction to personnel funds and a 7.5% reduction to operating funds in fiscal year 2022.

Budget management plans for how the units will meet the reduction targets were submitted in early February, Knuffman said. It’s important to understand the 1.5% reduction is not a salary cut for all employees, but rather a target for units to make reductions as they see fit, he said.

This budget management process has allowed the University to avoid across-the-board cuts.

