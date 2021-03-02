A favorite childhood memory for Becca Jordan Wright, MBA ’21, is baking “pennies” with her dad, filling their home with the smell of cheese and butter.

Those memories and rave reviews from friends who devoured her handcrafted snack led Wright to launch her startup Piedmont Pennies in September 2020 — while pursuing her MBA at UNC Kenan Flagler Business School amid the global pandemic.

True to family tradition, she spent the 2020 holiday season pinching pennies — literally and figuratively.

“I love being in hospitality — making people feel safe, welcome and comfortable, no matter who they are or where they come from,” says Wright.

