Lauren Sartain-led project wins AERA award

A study led by faculty member Lauren Sartain has won an award from the American Educational Research Association.

Division H — Research, Evaluation and Assessment in Schools — will present the award during an upcoming online ceremony.

The award recognizes the study “Teacher Evaluation in Chicago Public Schools: Analysis of the REACH Educator Evaluation and Support System Five Years In,” which was published in March 2020 as a research brief by the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research.

Read more about the project.