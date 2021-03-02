Campus News

Lauren Sartain-led project wins AERA award

The study, which examined educators’ perceptions of a teacher evaluation system used in Chicago Public Schools, has been chosen as the first place winner for AERA Division H’s Outstanding Publication in the category Assessment and Accountability.

Michael Hobbs, UNC School of Education, Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
Lauren Sartain
(Image courtesy of the UNC School of Education)

A study led by faculty member Lauren Sartain has won an award from the American Educational Research Association.

Division H — Research, Evaluation and Assessment in Schools — will present the award during an upcoming online ceremony.

The award recognizes the study “Teacher Evaluation in Chicago Public Schools: Analysis of the REACH Educator Evaluation and Support System Five Years In,” which was published in March 2020 as a research brief by the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research.

Read more about the project.

