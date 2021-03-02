Lauren Sartain-led project wins AERA award
The study, which examined educators’ perceptions of a teacher evaluation system used in Chicago Public Schools, has been chosen as the first place winner for AERA Division H’s Outstanding Publication in the category Assessment and Accountability.
A study led by faculty member Lauren Sartain has won an award from the American Educational Research Association.
Division H — Research, Evaluation and Assessment in Schools — will present the award during an upcoming online ceremony.
The award recognizes the study “Teacher Evaluation in Chicago Public Schools: Analysis of the REACH Educator Evaluation and Support System Five Years In,” which was published in March 2020 as a research brief by the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research.