More pandemic pets

During the past year, many households have added pandemic pets — animals that have entered people’s lives during the COVID-19 pandemic either for companionship during quarantine or because their humans suddenly have time at home to train them. You can read about my pandemic pet, Molly, along with a few others.

I talked to employees from across the University who have added furry — or feathery — pets to their family since March of last year and asked them what makes their pandemic pet special.

Loki, 1-year-old goldendoodle

Loki is named after a Norse god and lives up to the reputation for mischief his namesake inspired. He often steals items from around the house — socks, his leash and, once, a peanut butter sandwich — and presents them proudly to whomever is closest. He doesn’t chew (or eat) them; he just wants everyone to know he can take whatever he wants and get away with it.

Loki was a Christmas surprise for UNC Institute of Marine Sciences Director of Communications Kerry Irish and her family. After waiting five years to rescue a dog that was hypoallergenic, on Dec. 21 they received a call from their local animal shelter about a goldendoodle. Thirty minutes after meeting Irish and her family, Loki was on his way to his new home. Loki has transformed into a gentle giant who loves cuddling with Irish’s daughters and running on the Morehead City beaches.

Mia, Clancy, Charlotte and Shawn, 9-month-old chickens

Jennifer Peterson’s daughters begged for their own chickens after pet-sitting their neighbor’s flock. Peterson decided that while her family was working and learning from home it was time to take a leap (or flap) of faith. Four 1-day-old chicks arrived in the mail in June of last year, and they have provided Peterson’s family with endless amusement ever since.

Peterson, the associate director of communications at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, says the chickens necessitated a large home improvement project: building a sizable backyard coop to protect them from predators like hawks or raccoons. She says the chickens have surprised her because they each have distinct personalities: Mia is a cuddler; Clancy likes to perch on their shoulders like a pirate’s parrot; Charlotte is the obvious flock leader; and Shawn is almost too clever. Feeding and spending time with the chickens is a welcome break every evening for Peterson’s family and a way to mark when the work and school day ends, when those lines are often blurred during the pandemic.

Cinnabon, 8-year-old minpin/chihuahua/Italian greyhound/maltese/golden retriever mix

Cinnabon was Alyssa Stepien’s 30th foster dog and became her first “foster fail” when Cinnabon became a permanent member of the family. Stepien, an art director with UNC Creative, says Cinnabon is a happy and affectionate dog, despite many hardships. When Stepien and her husband began fostering Cinnabon, the canine orphan was obese, heartworm positive, had an enlarged heart and a type of advanced spinal arthritis called IVDD Type 2.

Although caring for an animal with so many medical needs is stressful, Stepien says it gave her something to focus on and control during a chaotic year. When Cinnabon was finally ready to be adopted, Stepien and her husband couldn’t let her go. They took a month off from fostering to allow all their dogs to acclimate and have since fostered four other dogs that Cinnabon got along well with. Stepien says that she and her husband mention every day how happy they are that Cinnabon joined the family.

Aspen, 1-year-old Maine coon/mix cat

Corina Cudebec’s cat, Pixel, passed away unexpectedly in May of last year, leaving her and her other cat, Archer, despondent during an already difficult time. After a month, Archer began gaining weight and seemed lethargic, and Cudebec, a graphic designer in the Office of Research Communications, decided it was time to find him a new companion. Enter Aspen.

After several months of slow introductions, occasional hissing and acclimating, Aspen and Archer are now the best of friends who cuddle together. Cudebec believes Aspen is part Maine coon cat because they are known for the being dog-like cats. As a result, no body of water is safe from Aspen — she plays in leftover water in the shower and plays with her water bowl instead of drinking it. Aspen is also learning to show off for the rare visitor during a pandemic by powersliding across the kitchen floor for guests, something she never does when she’s home alone with Cudebec and Archer. Cudebec says she’s grateful she adopted Aspen, because the kitten helped her and Archer cope with an already difficult loss during a stressful time.

Cali, 3-month-old golden retriever/Labrador mix

Sharon Bardachino, a human resources facilitator and scholarship and outreach coordinator in the Study Abroad Office, decided that working from home during the pandemic was a perfect time to bring a puppy into her family. Cali has only been with Bardachino for one month, but the pup has already proven to be an excellent work-from-home companion — she sits at her human’s feet during the day and makes regular appearances on staff meeting Zoom calls. Cali is an avid collector (and attempted consumer) of pine cones and sticks during walks in the woods, loves playing in water and has taken up bird watching from the porch. Bardachino says Cali helps her stay motivated, feel less isolated and keep her spirits up while working from home.