Golden LEAF, Center for Public Leadership and Governance partner to launch Local Government Training Initiative

The Golden LEAF Foundation and the Center for Public Leadership and Governance at the UNC School of Government are partnering to launch the Golden LEAF Local Government Training Initiative for mid- and entry-level public leaders from economically distressed North Carolina communities.

The initiative is made possible through $493,546 in funding awarded by the Golden LEAF Board of Directors.

“Golden LEAF is proud to work with the Center for Public Leadership and Governance to support local government leaders in rural North Carolina,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president and chief executive officer. “Golden LEAF is focused on improving the competitiveness, capacity and vitality of rural communities. This Initiative will ease the financial burden for qualified public leaders to attend professional development training.”

Set to launch in March 2021, the initiative aims to strengthen local governments in North Carolina’s Tier 1 communities by providing scholarships to attend professional development opportunities for their mid- and entry-level public leaders.

“At the School of Government, we see the positive impact of professional development for local government employees every day,” said Mike Smith, dean of the UNC School of Government. “This program is a ‘win’ for employees, local governments, communities and North Carolina. We are grateful to Golden LEAF for their support.”

“These funds will ensure that local governments in our state’s most economically distressed communities can access meaningful leadership and professional development opportunities,“ said Peg Carlson, director of the Center for Public Leadership and Governance.

The initiative is open to municipal and county governments located in Tier 1 counties across the state as specified by the North Carolina Department of Commerce 2020, 2021 and 2022 County Distress Rankings. With an emphasis on nurturing future leaders, support will target public professionals working at the department director level and below, and local elected leaders from small municipalities with mayor-council forms of government.

Qualifying local governments can participate via three distinct programs:

training for employees in public management and supervision; individual scholarships for School of Government programs; and organizational scholarships for customized advising and training.

For more information on how an employee or local government organization can participate in the Golden LEAF Local Government Training Initiative, please visit their webpage, sign up for the mailing list or contact Jenny Neville at neville@sog.unc.edu.