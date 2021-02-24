Campus News

Library agreement with SAGE Publishing opened access to research in 2020

The open access to scholarly articles by Carolina faculty reflect a range of groundbreaking research, including timely medical findings about COVID-19.

Wilson Library. (Photo by Craig Marimpietri/UNC-Chapel Hill)
More than 60 scholarly articles by UNC-Chapel Hill scholars reached a worldwide audience in 2020, free of paywalls or subscription requirements. The universal access comes thanks to the University Libraries’ groundbreaking open access pilot agreement with SAGE Publishing.

Most authors who wish to offer open access to their research must pay a fee to the publisher. Through the agreement, part of the Library’s subscription to SAGE journals in 2020 covered these open access charges on behalf of the scholars.

The 62 articles reflect the range of groundbreaking research that takes place every day at Carolina. They include timely medical findings about COVID-19, as well as articles exploring other facets of the pandemic, such as the impact of remote education on elementary school students and online breastfeeding instruction for homebound expectant mothers.

