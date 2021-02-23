Serving across a diverse spectrum

Even when public service focuses on one cause or community, there can be myriad ways to conduct service work. Individuals can serve by cleaning up a littered beach, picking up a phone to advocate for their cause or putting on a mask to keep their community safe.

As a group of Carolina students discovered in fall 2020, service stemming from just one service-learning course can form a wide range of meaningful experiences.

This was the case for the students who leveraged technology to serve others as part of an APPLES service-learning course called “Autism in Our Communities: An Interdisciplinary Perspective.” Students in this course studied topics related to autism spectrum disorder and completed service projects in partnership with individuals and communities affected by ASD.

