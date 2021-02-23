Carolina People: Shereka Dunston

Shereka Dunston

violence prevention coordinator, Student Affairs

6 months at Carolina

Describe your role as violence prevention coordinator.

For the past six months, I’ve worked to implement sexual violence prevention and bystander intervention programs with an intersecting lens regarding racial discrimination, alcohol and other drugs and mental health stigma reduction. Since I’m new to the University, I’ve yet to experience a traditional academic year. I look forward to working collaboratively with students, campus partners and my colleagues on campus, instead of in a virtual environment.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced while working remotely?

My arrival to campus was in the midst of remote learning, so the biggest challenge has been overcoming “Zoom fatigue.” Despite the challenges of starting my first higher education position in the middle of a global pandemic, I’m so grateful that my colleagues have gone out of their way to welcome me to Carolina.

How are you maintaining a sense of community among those you serve?

I’ve developed relationships with some students on campus that involve email correspondence and Zoom check-ins on a regular basis. It’s so important for people to stay connected during this time when it is so easy to disconnect from everyone.

What do you like most about your work?

The students, of course. My favorite part of my work is interacting with students who are excited about violence prevention work. I absolutely love hearing students’ ideas and supporting the programming they take the initiative to implement in the Carolina community. And then there are the wonderful colleagues with whom I have the privilege to collaborate to help make Carolina just a little easier to navigate for our students.

