Health care workers participate in COVID-19 vaccine research

HERO-TOGETHER, a new research study, will gain insights on how COVID-19 vaccinations can help keep communities healthy and free of the virus.

Many health care heroes continue to lead the way in the fight against COVID-19 by being among the first to receive vaccines, recently approved through emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

HERO-TOGETHER leverages the existing HERO Registry, a nationwide community of more than 17,000 healthcare workers who signed up to help researchers better understand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care workers.

Read more about the HERO-TOGETHER registry.