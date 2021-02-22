Health care workers participate in COVID-19 vaccine research
The HERO-TOGETHER registry will include approximately 20,000 health care workers who receive a COVID-19 vaccine to help gain a better understanding of how people do after vaccination over time.
HERO-TOGETHER, a new research study, will gain insights on how COVID-19 vaccinations can help keep communities healthy and free of the virus.
Many health care heroes continue to lead the way in the fight against COVID-19 by being among the first to receive vaccines, recently approved through emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
HERO-TOGETHER leverages the existing HERO Registry, a nationwide community of more than 17,000 healthcare workers who signed up to help researchers better understand the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care workers.