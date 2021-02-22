Best of Focus Carolina

We’re bringing you a collection of our favorite segments from Focus Carolina. We hope you’ll enjoy hearing from these faculty members:

Penny Gordon-Larsen of the Gillings School of Global Public Health leads the Obesity Creativity Hub, a diverse group of researchers from nutrition to behavioral health to data science who work collaboratively to solve the challenge of obesity. This team is working to go beyond one-size-fits-all to predicting the optimum approach for each patient.

Christian Lundblad directs research at the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise to help business leaders in North Carolina understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He and other experts at Kenan-Flagler Business School have partnered to address the challenges of moving the state’s economy forward.

A linguist, Michael Terry studies how the differences in language heard at home and language taught in schools can create challenges for students. A native of Amherst, Massachusetts, with deep family ties to North Carolina, he is an associate professor in the department of linguistics and an adjunct associate professor in the department of African, African American and Diaspora studies within the College of Arts & Sciences.

Sarah Verbiest is committed to improving care for children and families in North Carolina. Through her work as director of the Jordan Institute for Families in the UNC School of Social Work, she is developing programs for new mothers and ensuring her research includes racial equity and cultural diversity, she champions Carolina’s service mission.

As the University Librarian, Elaine Westbrooks oversees 10 libraries and more than 10 million volumes. Her goal is to ensure that the Carolina community has the resources it needs to continue learning and to preserve the history and culture of North Carolina.

A noted pianist, Clara Yang is used to performing in grand concert halls around the world and gathering her students in a studio so they can play together, but now she is collaborating with other musicians to perform virtually and teaching her students on Zoom. Yang is an associate professor of music and head of keyboard studies in the department of music in the College of Arts & Sciences.

