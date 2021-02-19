UNC Kenan-Flagler team takes top honors at Deloitte’s national case competition

A team of first-year MBA students from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School won the 11th annual Deloitte MBA National Case Competition.

The team — Neal DeCroo, Anushree Godbole, Olivia Koziol and Shawn Reid, all class of 2022 — won with a thorough analysis and innovative solution to the business problem. They earned a combined scholarship of $20,000 for their winning presentation and internship offers to work at Deloitte.

“It was an absolute privilege to work alongside my brilliant teammates and present our business case to the judges,” says Godbole. “Competing on a national stage was challenging as well as an incredible learning experience.”

