What’s happening on campus: in person and remotely

After nearly a year of taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we’re all still at it, following the University’s COVID-19 Community Standards as individuals so that, collectively, the Carolina community stays safe. We’ve had to adapt. And part of the adaptation involves how we participate in the wide array of activities and arts and cultural events happening on campus.

Carolina Athletics is, unfortunately, not able to welcome fans back to the athletics venues at this time. State guidelines allow student-athletes to invite two close family members to their competitions, but Athletics cannot permit additional attendance because of safety precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. (Are you a diehard fan? Consider getting a fan cutout for one of the spring sports!)

When it comes to arts and culture, some offerings come to you remotely, via livestreaming and recordings, while others are now in-person, thanks to timed ticketing and reservations. And with spring on its way, getting outdoors will become a more appealing option. Here’s a roundup of some of what Carolina has to offer.

In-person, safely

Ackland Art Museum

The Ackland Art Museum reopened its doors on Jan. 27 with timed ticketing and limited capacity. Visitors can enjoy a visit to the Ackland 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. To allow for physical distancing, occupancy will be limited to 25% of capacity using a timed entry system. All visitors, including children, must get tickets online in advance of their preferred day and time. Ticket confirmations include a QR code, which may be either printed out at home or accessed on a smartphone.

Art and art history department

Tertiary Measurements, an exhibition by Mark Soderstrom, a visual art specialist with the College of Arts & Sciences’ art and art history department, is now on view by appointment until Feb. 21 at the Horace Williams House in Chapel Hill.

Morehead Planetarium & Science Center

After an extensive renovation, the Morehead Planetarium & Science Center is open for visitors with reserved tickets. Guests will have two hours to enjoy a planetarium show and explore exhibits. To adhere to restrictions such as one-way routing, visitors will begin the Morehead experience with a planetarium show in the fulldome theater. Those who want to skip the planetarium show should purchase a full-price, two-hour ticket and arrive 30 minutes after the listed time.

North Carolina Botanical Garden

The main display gardens in Chapel Hill are open normal hours, though all indoor spaces are closed. The garden is taking extensive safety precautions, including requiring masks or other facial coverings. Be sure to also check out garden-managed trails and preserves like the Piedmont Nature Trails, Battle Park Trails, Coker Arboretum and Mason Farm Biological Reserve.

Outdoor Education Center

The Outdoor Education Center is open for safe use of its disc golf, volleyball and tennis facilities for those who bring their own equipment. The Center’s multiuse trails are open (except in cases when they are washed out — please obey the signs) and OEC’s challenge courses are open to groups of up to 24 by reservation only.

University trails

Carolina’s campus boasts hiking trail systems for staying active and healthy this semester. In addition to the trails on or near campus, add 750 acres at Carolina North Forest to the list of places to explore outdoors.

Remotely

Ackland at home

Engage with the Ackland’s art at home by perusing the museum’s About the Art guides to learn interesting information about every work “on view” and trying out some of the teacher resources. Have a special request? Fill out the Fan Favorites form.

Carolina Performing Arts

Carolina Performing Arts is thrilled to share the first half of its all-digital spring 2021 programming and connect with audiences over world-class music, thought-provoking artist conversations and daring new remote theater.

Carolina Public Humanities

Join Carolina Public Humanities this spring for online versions of all its programs: Adventures in Ideas seminars, Humanities in Action lectures, Great Books reading groups, Foreign Language Lunches, Lunch with Friends and Strangers and Humanities on the Road events.

Center for the Study of the American South

Through virtual webinars, peer-reviewed journal essays and oral history teaching and research, the Center for the Study of the American South continues to develop rigorous analysis and resources to promote understanding and problem-solving.

Music department

The College of Arts & Sciences’ music department is not holding in-person events this semester, but look for a long list of livestream concerts, including First Fridays and this weekend’s UNC Jazz Festival. The department continues to offer private music lessons virtually through the UNC Community Music School.

PlayMakers Repertory Company

PlayMakers’ 45th season, All Too Human, which explores the resilience of the human spirit in the face of personal and national upheaval, was born out of the need to adapt, learn and change. The ’20/’21 season features six streamed performances, ranging from audio drama to film, ensemble to solo work, all enjoyed in the safety of home until we all can gather again as a community.

The Process Series

Dedicated to the development of new and significant works in the performing arts, The Process Series features professionally mounted, developmental presentations of new works in progress. The current season, Remembrance & Renewal, is virtual, including the Storytelling Festival, streaming live now through Feb. 21.

Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History

The Stone Center’s website has a complete listing of upcoming events and programs throughout the semester, including the 2021 African American History Month Lecture on Feb. 23.

UNC Visitors Center

Explore Carolina’s campus from any location. The UNC Visitors Center has converted its “Sense of Place” tour into a moving and partially real-time Zoom experience — and everyone is welcome to sign up.