COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for medical laboratory professionals

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a critical need for medical laboratory professionals — or those who work tirelessly behind the scenes in laboratories across the United States — to develop, perform and interpret diagnostic tests, among other duties.

Nationally and locally, medical laboratory professionals fill roles at medical centers, but there are often more job openings for medical laboratory scientists and medical laboratory technicians than there are graduates to fill those vacancies. While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to the profession of medical laboratory science, it has also stressed laboratories that already faced issues with recruitment and vacancies.

