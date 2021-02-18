Chemist Jeffrey Dick awarded prestigious Sloan Research Fellowship

Jeffrey Dick, assistant professor of chemistry in the UNC College of Arts & Sciences, was recently named a 2021 Sloan Research Fellow.

Awarded annually since 1955 by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the prestigious fellowships honor extraordinary researchers whose creativity, innovation and research accomplishments stand out as the next generation of scientific leaders.

Research in his lab seeks to understand how chemicals react in very small volumes, including single cells. To achieve this, scientists develop nanoprobes that are a thousand times smaller than a human hair and study reactivity in water nanodroplets as a biological mimic. This research sets a foundation to rigorously evaluate reactivity in nanoscale systems.

