Writing a new arrangement of a classic festival

The UNC Department of Music is hosting the 44th Annual Carolina Jazz Festival beginning with the UNC Faculty Jazz Concert, which will be live-streamed on Feb. 18 at 7:30 pm, and the UNC Jazz Combo Concert, which will be live-streamed on Feb. 19 at 7:30 pm. Friday afternoon, Feb. 19, and all of Saturday, Feb. 20, will be comprised of coaching sessions for the high school jazz ensembles and individual participants.

The Jazz Combo and Faculty Concert will be live-streamed using the remote pod system installed by Jess Moorefield and Jay Harper. This new low-latency system allows wind/brass instrumentalists or singers to be separated from the masked players in their own space, but all players are able to hear each other in real-time, mimicking the experience of playing together in one space.

