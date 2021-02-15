Academics

Reaching back, looking forward

The Carolina Association of Black Journalists invited Nikole Hannah-Jones’ to share her journey as an alumna, the challenges Black media professionals face and how students can be better prepared.

Ruth Samuel, UNC Hussman School of Journalism and M, Monday, February 15th, 2021
Nikole Hannah-Jones
(Image courtesy of UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media)

To kick off their Black History Month programming, the Carolina Association of Black Journalists in the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media invited Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones to a virtual Q&A session with student members. Held on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 3, the private event was hosted via Zoom and focused on Hannah-Jones’ journey as an alumna, the challenges Black media professionals face, and how students can be better prepared.

“When you think of journalism and important pieces to Black Americans, The 1619 Project is at the top of the list. It really revolutionized how we think about American slavery. It was so important to have her perspective, and she’s had an interesting career path,” said CABJ Co-President Landon Bost, a UNC Hussman senior on the photojournalism track.

