Zeynep Tufekci named Tar Heel of the Month

The News & Observer recently named Zeynep Tufekci, associate professor at the UNC School of Information and Library Science, Tar Heel of the Month in recognition of her early warnings and sound advice on the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues.

“As a tenured professor with international influence and a moral duty, she spent most of her time the past year fighting against misinformation, despite the risks of challenging the global health authority,” News & Observer higher education reporter Kate Murphy writes in her Jan. 29 profile of Tufekci. “Her extensive research on the social impacts of digital technology and misinformation, how humans interact with each other and the sociology of pandemics proved to be essential in her efforts to help mitigate the spread of this virus that has killed more than 2 million people.”

