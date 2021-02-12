The story of the streamhead lobelia

Since the mid 1990s, references have been made to an undescribed lobelia in the Sandhills region of North and South Carolina. When the news originally spread through the grapevine, it was exciting news to botanists and ecologists. The Sandhills region, although part of the Coastal Plain province, has differences in soil types, soil nutrient and mineral content and presence of some distinctive habitats that are absent or rare on the flat portion of the Coastal Plain.

Read about how botanists collected and tracked where the Lobelia batsonii grew in the sandhills, and how it got its name.