Resilience and connection in virtual APPLES alternative breaks

For more than two decades, APPLES alternative breaks took the form of trips in laughter-filled white vans. They included hugs to community partners and group huddles for deep reflection activities. In 2020, a new cohort of student leaders began to plan alternative breaks for the 2020-2021 school year that would still go on during the pandemic.

Tahia Hannan, a co-leader for the Alternative Fall Break trip centered on Latinx communities, was committed to keeping the core component of reflection at the heart of their experience. She and her co-leader planned a weekend of online meetings devoted to reflecting on issues faced by Latinx communities.

On the first day, the leaders scheduled group discussions on participants’ identities and their relationships to Latinx communities, a part of the break that usually happened naturally in between scheduled service activities. The next day, Hannan and her trip participants met with guest speakers from Student Action with Farmworkers and Curamericas Global who described lived experiences of Latinx communities in the pandemic, during anti-racist protests of the summer and in the charged atmosphere around the 2020 presidential election.

