Research

Evidence-based practices for youth with autism

UNC School of Education Associate Professor Kara Hume led a team that filtered the amount of literature that practitioners, families and researchers have to sort through to help make decisions about their practices.

Courtney Mitchell, UNC School of Education, Thursday, February 11th, 2021
Kara Hume
Kara Hume (Image courtesy of the School of Education)

Carolina-based autism researchers led by Kara Hume, associate professor at the UNC School of Education, have published their latest review of literature related to interventions for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, identifying five new evidence-based practices and reclassifying interventions to better support those who serve children and youth with ASD.

The five new categories of evidence-based practices are behavior momentum intervention, direct instruction, music-mediated intervention, sensory integration and augmentative and alternative communication.

Read more about their publication.

You May Also Like...