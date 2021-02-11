Evidence-based practices for youth with autism

Carolina-based autism researchers led by Kara Hume, associate professor at the UNC School of Education, have published their latest review of literature related to interventions for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, identifying five new evidence-based practices and reclassifying interventions to better support those who serve children and youth with ASD.

The five new categories of evidence-based practices are behavior momentum intervention, direct instruction, music-mediated intervention, sensory integration and augmentative and alternative communication.

Read more about their publication.