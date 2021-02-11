An HR wellness perk pays off

With the many fad diets, workout trends and wellness plans available, it can be difficult to know where to start if you are looking for ways to feel healthier. Two options that work cohesively, holistically and mindfully with every type of body are the Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less and Eat Smart, Move More, Prevent Diabetes programs.

Last year, two Carolina community members decided to take the next step into cultivating their own healthy habits and signed up to start the programs. Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less was developed by professionals from North Carolina State University and the N.C. Division of Public Health and typically costs $235 for the 15-week series. For Carolina employees enrolled in the N.C. State Health Plan, the program is free through June 30, 2021.

Eat Smart, Move More, Prevent Diabetes is a 12-month CDC-recognized diabetes-prevention program with content valued at $430. For North Carolinians, the program costs $30 up front, but participants will receive their money back if they update their health information weekly and attend at least half of the classes offered.

Both programs are interactive, real-time online weight management plans that use proven strategies to help participants lose weight and better understand what type of food and exercise is best for their bodies. Each is made up of lessons that inform, empower and motivate participants to make mindful decisions about food and exercise.

Arlene Medder, an administrative support associate in Carolina’s Auxiliary Services, heard about the Eat Smart, Move More, Prevent Diabetes program through emails from Carolina’s Office of Human Resources but hadn’t considered pursuing the program until it shifted to online lessons. Medder, who said she has difficulty getting enough activity, was inspired to start the program as a way to take preventative measures for her health.

“My hobbies are fairly sedentary, so I needed something to spur me on,” Medder said. “Obesity and weight gain run in my family, and I thought I could use a refresher to inspire me to get up and move.”

Medder uses a tracking program to log what she eats and when she engages in physical activity, which helps keep her accountable and aware of what types of foods are nutritionally best for her body and lifestyle.

“The lessons in class stress the importance of knowing things like the right eating habits for your health,” Medder said. “What matters is finding what works for you, because then you’re more likely to do those things.”

For Medder, a typical day begins with a bowl of overnight oats for breakfast and a walk to the bus stop. Once she gets to work, she circles her building to get some more steps in.

“I still sometimes have difficulty getting as much activity as I need, but sometimes it’s as easy as moving my feet in place for a few minutes while waiting for my tea to heat,” Medder said.

Laura Pratt, a fellowship programs coordinator at the Graduate School, started participating in Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less in September and said that tracking her daily caloric intake and exercise has also been the most effective part of the program for her, as well as something she has tried to maintain since the program ended.

“It’s been helpful to recognize what I’m doing as a baseline to see my daily caloric intake or how much aerobic training I’m doing, and then trying to increase those numbers every week,” Pratt said. “And it doesn’t always happen, but the program recognizes ‘off weeks’ happen because nobody is perfect.”

Pratt said one of the best parts of the program is its focus on holistic health, especially because so many wellness trends focus exclusively on aesthetic results rather than a commitment to nutrition and exercise.

“It’s the complete opposite of a fad diet,” Pratt said. “It focuses on small steps to have more long-term success and lifestyle changes.”

In addition to food and exercise tracking and maintenance, Pratt said she learned about how her food affects her body and energy levels. She said one of the biggest takeaways from the program is to pair energy-providing carbohydrates with protein-rich foods to maintain a feeling of fullness.

Pratt said she lost 11 pounds in 15 weeks during the course of the program and now feels like she has a toolbox of ways to hold herself accountable for her health in the future.

“If you’re reading through the workbook, if you’re attending the seminars, you’re going to get as much out of it as you put into it,” Pratt said. “If there’s anyone who is looking for a holistic lifestyle change, this is the right program for them.”