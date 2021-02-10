Research

Removing racial health disparities

Professor Samuel Cykert speaks to the Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention about his research on optimizing medical treatment and ensuring racial equity.

Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Wednesday, February 10th, 2021
Samuel Cykert
(Image courtesy of the Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention)

Samuel Cykert is a research fellow at the Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and clinical epidemiology at Carolina. Cykert is researching how to build systems that optimize medical treatment and health while mitigating or obliterating racial disparities.

Read the Center’s interview with Cykert about his research and the Accountability for Cancer Care Through Undoing Racism and Equity study.

