Removing racial health disparities

Samuel Cykert is a research fellow at the Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and a professor of medicine in the division of general internal medicine and clinical epidemiology at Carolina. Cykert is researching how to build systems that optimize medical treatment and health while mitigating or obliterating racial disparities.

