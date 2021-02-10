Giving kids a smile

The Adams School of Dentistry hosted its annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Feb. 5. During the event each year, dental students, residents, faculty and staff from the school provide oral health care services to local children. More than 150 children were scheduled for care.
A dental student shows a patient some tips for tooth brushing.
GRAYSON, an assistance dog at the Adams School of Dentistry, brought some furry fun to Give Kids A Smile Day. GRAYSON comforts young patients who are anxious about sitting in a dental chair.
First-year dental student Lauren Bunch helps a child color a tooth-themed coloring page.
Dental students work with a young patient on tooth brushing during the UNC Adams School of Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile Day.
Children and their families received free oral health care and a sticker from the tooth fairy at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile Day.
A patient receives a sticker from the tooth fairy — fourth-year dental student Laura Sundmark — during a visit at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile Day.