Campus News

Giving kids a smile

The tooth fairy and GRAYSON the assistance dog contributed to smiles all around at the Adams School of Dentistry’s annual Give Kids a Smile Day.

The Well, Wednesday, February 10th, 2021
The Adams School of Dentistry held it's annual Give Kids A Smile event on February 5, 2021, on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Faculty and students spent the day providing dental services ranging from basic checkups to fillings and extractions for approximately 155 patients. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)
Fourth-year dental student Laura Sundmark dressed as the tooth fairy visits with third-year dental student Bobbee Vannasane and a patient during the UNC Adams School of Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile Day.

The Adams School of Dentistry hosted its annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Feb. 5. During the event each year, dental students, residents, faculty and staff from the school provide oral health care services to local children. More than 150 children were scheduled for care.

 

The Adams School of Dentistry held it's annual Give Kids A Smile event on February 5, 2021, on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Faculty and students spent the day providing dental services ranging from basic checkups to fillings and extractions for approximately 155 patients. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

A dental student shows a patient some tips for tooth brushing.

 

GRAYSON an assistance dog at the school of dentistry, comforts young patients who are anxious about sitting in the dental chair.

GRAYSON, an assistance dog at the Adams School of Dentistry, brought some furry fun to Give Kids A Smile Day. GRAYSON comforts young patients who are anxious about sitting in a dental chair.

 

The Adams School of Dentistry held it's annual Give Kids A Smile event on February 5, 2021, on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Faculty and students spent the day providing dental services ranging from basic checkups to fillings and extractions for approximately 155 patients. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)

First-year dental student Lauren Bunch helps a child color a tooth-themed coloring page.

 

Dental students show a patient some tips for tooth brushing at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry's Give Kids A Smile.

Dental students work with a young patient on tooth brushing during the UNC Adams School of Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile Day.

 

A child and a dental student hold up a sticker with a smiing tooth on it.

Children and their families received free oral health care and a sticker from the tooth fairy at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile Day.

 

A patient receives a sticker from the tooth fairy – fourth year dental student, Laura Sundmark -- during their visit at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry's Give Kids A Smile.

A patient receives a sticker from the tooth fairy — fourth-year dental student Laura Sundmark — during a visit at the UNC Adams School of Dentistry’s Give Kids A Smile Day.

You May Also Like...

    • How to safely lend a hand

      In times like these, the Carolina community is needed more than ever.

    • Giving kids a smile

      The tooth fairy and GRAYSON the assistance dog contributed to smiles all around at the Adams School of Dentistry’s annual Give Kids a Smile Day.

    • Standing against racism

      Carolina schools and departments continue seeking to expand knowledge and understanding about racism and advance racial equity.