How to safely lend a hand
In times like these, the Carolina community is needed more than ever.
The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout have hurt many people and strained the public service groups they turn to for help. In times like these, volunteers are needed more than ever, but there is concern — and rightly so — that lending a hand might put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
“The pandemic has only increased the call for the services of many nonprofits, and it has created new needs as well, particularly in areas such as food insecurity,” said Lynn Blanchard, director of the Carolina Center for Public Service and associate clinical professor in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. “However, traditional volunteering is not always possible. We are seeing a variety of ways that students, faculty and staff are getting involved, both virtually and in-person.”
And lending a hand has been shown to benefit those doing the lending. A research study published this month in The Gerontologist measured the daily effect of helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The research found that those who helped others, whether emotionally or tangibly, reported higher positive emotions and social satisfaction, as did those they helped,” Blanchard said. “Seeking out ways to connect with others through volunteering is a win-win situation.”
Here’s a list of local volunteer opportunities, organized by county. In addition to this list, refer to the Carolina Center for Public Service website for up-to-date information about upcoming public service programs and subscribe the Center’s newsletter, which lists weekly local and virtual-based service opportunities.
Paid time off
The Community Service Leave program allows Carolina employees to take time off with pay to perform volunteer service with schools, certain community service organizations or human service organizations. Check how much Community Service Leave time you have on the Human Resources website.
Orange County
- The Town of Chapel Hill needs volunteers for its weekly, outdoor food drive.
- Both the Carolina Community Garden and Edible Campus UNC have regular workdays for volunteers.
- The Blood Donation Center at UNC Medical Center is always in need of platelets and is collecting convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to help current UNC Health COVID-19 patients.
- With increased demand, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina could use volunteers at any of their locations.
- The Orange County Health Department and the Orange County Emergency Operations Center are planning for the distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Part of this local planning effort includes compiling a list of persons and organizations interested and willing to assist in mass vaccinations. Please complete this form to be added to the roster of staff at a mass vaccination site.
- The Chapel Hill Public Library put together an additional list of pandemic-safe volunteer opportunities.
Durham County
- Meals on Wheels Durham needs licensed drivers to take meals to homebound seniors. You can sign up for a shift.
- The EAT NC program needs volunteers to help distribute free meals to Durham children and adults. To assist with food distribution to children and families, you must complete an online safety training before volunteering at the central distribution site or any community pick-up site.
- Schedule an appointment to donate at the Durham Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center. Or, if you’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 and fully recovered, consider donating your plasma.
- The Animal Protection Society of Durham is accepting donations of pet food to assist pet owners facing financial hardship due to COVID-19. You can mail donations to 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, N.C. 27704, or drop off your donation outside the shelter’s front door.
Wake County
- Volunteer with Urban Ministries of Wake County to provide meals at its food pantry or the Helen Wright Center. Learn more.
- Fill out an application to do grocery shopping or medication pickup and delivery for adults 60 and older in Wake County through the Center for Volunteer Caregiving.
- Volunteer to help transcribe archival records through the State Archives of North Carolina’s “Transcribe NC” project. You can help improve access to historic documents by transcribing lists, forms, diaries, letters and other materials from the collections of the State Archives of North Carolina. Visit the project’s webpage for instructions and tips for transcription, a guide and an instructional video.
Chatham County
- Donate canned veggies, fruits and proteins as well as paper grocery bags to the CORA Food Pantry, which serves residents in need of food in Chatham County. Information about food donations and volunteer opportunities is available online.
- The Chatham Arts Council has launched a new project called Masks for Many — partnering with local artists to create masks to donate to essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight. If you want to take part or donate (or if your organization needs masks), get in touch at ChathamArtsCouncil.org.
- Donate supplies like hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer wipes, Clorox disinfecting wipes, paper towels or toilet paper to the Chatham County Council on Aging to support its Meals on Wheels program.