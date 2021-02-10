How to safely lend a hand

The COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout have hurt many people and strained the public service groups they turn to for help. In times like these, volunteers are needed more than ever, but there is concern — and rightly so — that lending a hand might put people at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“The pandemic has only increased the call for the services of many nonprofits, and it has created new needs as well, particularly in areas such as food insecurity,” said Lynn Blanchard, director of the Carolina Center for Public Service and associate clinical professor in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. “However, traditional volunteering is not always possible. We are seeing a variety of ways that students, faculty and staff are getting involved, both virtually and in-person.”

And lending a hand has been shown to benefit those doing the lending. A research study published this month in The Gerontologist measured the daily effect of helping others during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The research found that those who helped others, whether emotionally or tangibly, reported higher positive emotions and social satisfaction, as did those they helped,” Blanchard said. “Seeking out ways to connect with others through volunteering is a win-win situation.”

Here’s a list of local volunteer opportunities, organized by county. In addition to this list, refer to the Carolina Center for Public Service website for up-to-date information about upcoming public service programs and subscribe the Center’s newsletter, which lists weekly local and virtual-based service opportunities.

Paid time off The Community Service Leave program allows Carolina employees to take time off with pay to perform volunteer service with schools, certain community service organizations or human service organizations. Check how much Community Service Leave time you have on the Human Resources website.

Wake County

Volunteer with Urban Ministries of Wake County to provide meals at its food pantry or the Helen Wright Center. Learn more.

Fill out an application to do grocery shopping or medication pickup and delivery for adults 60 and older in Wake County through the Center for Volunteer Caregiving.

Volunteer to help transcribe archival records through the State Archives of North Carolina’s “Transcribe NC” project. You can help improve access to historic documents by transcribing lists, forms, diaries, letters and other materials from the collections of the State Archives of North Carolina. Visit the project’s webpage for instructions and tips for transcription, a guide and an instructional video.

