Helping students and startups find their potential

Mahka Moeen is an expert at helping others to creatively adapt. From startups to students, she helps all kinds of people innovate towards potential.

Moeen, associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, is known for her empathetic and inspiring approach to teaching. The key, she says, is to take a holistic approach.

“When I think about what we do as university professors, there are three pillars of our work: You should be able to blend your research, teaching and community,” she says.

