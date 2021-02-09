Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Helping students and startups find their potential

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Associate Professor Mahka Moeen studies the co-evolution of entrepreneurial firms and emerging industries.

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, Tuesday, February 9th, 2021

Mahka Moeen is an expert at helping others to creatively adapt. From startups to students, she helps all kinds of people innovate towards potential.

Moeen, associate professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, is known for her empathetic and inspiring approach to teaching. The key, she says, is to take a holistic approach.

“When I think about what we do as university professors, there are three pillars of our work: You should be able to blend your research, teaching and community,” she says.

