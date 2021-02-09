Campus News

Four honored with Dean’s Distinguished Dissertation Awards

The awards are given for the highest level of graduate student scholarship at the University.

The Graduate School, Tuesday, February 9th, 2021
Katherine Calvin (left), Xun Xiao (top middle), Alex Gertner (bottom middle) and Nicholas Levis (right). (Image courtesy of The Graduate School)

Each year, The Graduate School recognizes four doctoral candidates or recent doctoral graduates for creating exceptional dissertations in each of the following fields: biological and life sciences; humanities and fine arts; mathematics, physical sciences and engineering; and social sciences.

The 2021 recipients of the Dean’s Distinguished Dissertation Award are Katherine Calvin, Alex Gertner, Nicholas Levis and Xun Xiao. Each honoree will receive a cash award; additionally, The Graduate School nominates two awardees each year for the national CGS/ProQuest Distinguished Dissertation Award.

“Congratulations to our 2021 recipients of the Dean’s Distinguished Dissertation Award,” said Suzanne Barbour, dean of The Graduate School. “Their exciting work addresses questions of societal, medical and scientific importance. The Dean’s Distinguished Dissertation Award recognizes the highest level of graduate student scholarship at UNC-Chapel Hill, based on originality, innovation, scholarly excellence, methodological sophistication and significance to the field of study.”

Read more about each of the winners’ dissertations.

