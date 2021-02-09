Arts & Humanities

Critical issues project fund award winners

Read about the campus projects that have been funded by Humanities for the Public Good over the last three years.

Humanities for the Public Good, Tuesday, February 9th, 2021
Humanities for the Public Good

The Humanities for the Public Good Initiative funds collaborative projects that engage the public using humanistic methods and content, under the theme of belonging. Project teams must include a team member with a faculty appointment (of any rank) in a humanities field, as well as a campus partner beyond their department, and a community partner representing an interest beyond the campus.

Check out a few of the winning projects that have been funded on a yearly bases with rolling deadlines since 2017.

 

