Helping a Youth Justice Clinic client manifest her vision

The Youth Justice Clinic at UNC School of Law provides opportunities for students to represent youth in delinquency proceedings in juvenile court as well as in school suspension appeals. In the fall of 2020, third-year law student Isaac Ridgeway was assigned a client through the Youth Justice Clinic, a 12-year-old African-American girl who had just started middle school.

Her case was assigned to the Youth Justice Clinic where a student-lawyer, Miles Duncan ’20, worked with the client, her mother, the school system and the district attorney to advocate for a dismissal if the client stayed out of trouble until her next hearing. She was also required to create a vision board — a collage displaying words and images representing what she wanted to be or do in life. On the vision board, the client included traits that she felt encompassed her best self — such as “respect” and “honesty.” Also included with these traits were the words “lawyer” and “judge.” When asked why she included those specific words, she answered that she always thought it would “be cool to be a judge.”

After seeing the words on the client’s vision board, Ridgeway set out to create a meaningful experience for the client that would show her a different view of the legal system — not that of a party, but that of a lawyer or judge. He reached out to Judge Ashleigh Dunston at the Wake County Courthouse and to Chief Public Defender Deonte’ Thomas ’05, who both agreed to meet with his client during a tour of the courthouse.

