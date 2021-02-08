Campus News

ACC announces 2021 football schedule

The Tar Heels will open the season in September at Virginia Tech and play their first home game against Georgia State.

Carolina Athletics, Monday, February 8th, 2021
Aerial shot of Kenan Memorial Stadium
(Image courtesy of Carolina Athletics)

Carolina football will host seven home games and play five road games in 2021.

The Tar Heels open on the road at league rival Virginia Tech on either Thursday, Sept. 2, or Friday, Sept. 3. A confirmed date will be announced by the conference at a later time. Carolina’s first home game of the season comes on Saturday, Sept. 11, when it hosts Georgia State out of the Sun Belt Conference. That game begins a stretch of five of six games played at home.

Read more about the full 2021 football schedule.

You May Also Like...

    • Global and growing

      As outlined in Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good, the University builds on its strong international partnerships and an array of programs to guarantee access to a global education for all students.

    • Helping a Youth Justice Clinic client manifest her vision

      A law student helped his client feel comfortable in court and fulfill a dream by introducing her to a judge who looked like her.

    • Focus Carolina: Michael Terry

      He studies how the differences in language heard at home and language taught in schools can create challenges for students.