Research

UNC School of Education Assistant Professor Esther Ohito selected for Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship

Ohito will work to build the capacity of Maseno University faculty and students to be effective researchers and critical educators able to meet the challenges and demands of contemporary society.

Michael Hobbs, UNC School of Education, Friday, February 5th, 2021
Esther Ohito (Image courtesy of the UNC School of Education)
Esther Ohito (Image courtesy of the UNC School of Education)

Esther Ohito has been named a Fellow with the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program, an initiative through which she will work with a university in Kenya to build the capacity of faculty and students.

As a fellow, Ohito will undertake a project titled “Exploring Intersections of Language, Arts, and Culture in Education Research and Teaching for Social Change” in the School of Education at Maseno University in Kisumu, Kenya. In her project, expected to take place during spring and summer of this year, Ohito will work to build the capacity of Maseno University faculty and students to be effective researchers and critical educators able to meet the challenges and demands of contemporary society with attention to the nexus of language, the arts and social justice.

Read more about the fellowship and Ohito’s research project.

You May Also Like...

    • Henry Louis Gates Jr. to deliver spring 2021 Frey Lecture

      The Emmy Award-winning literary scholar and filmmaker will lecture on “The Legacy of Reconstruction and the Rise of Jim Crow” on Feb. 9.

    • Telling a story through data science

      Four journalism students working with Associate Professor Ryan Thornburg used 2010-2018 raw data to uncover a 22% drop in funding for local public health departments across the state of North Carolina.

    • Hopelessly devoted to Blue

      A Nobel laureate soccer fanatic. A health educator whose lucky couch helped Michael Jordan swish his famous shot. And an Institute of Marine Sciences staffer whose license plate reads “IAM4UNC.” Meet these Carolina employees and learn about the traditions and superstitions that make them super fans.