UNC School of Education Assistant Professor Esther Ohito selected for Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship

Esther Ohito has been named a Fellow with the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program, an initiative through which she will work with a university in Kenya to build the capacity of faculty and students.

As a fellow, Ohito will undertake a project titled “Exploring Intersections of Language, Arts, and Culture in Education Research and Teaching for Social Change” in the School of Education at Maseno University in Kisumu, Kenya. In her project, expected to take place during spring and summer of this year, Ohito will work to build the capacity of Maseno University faculty and students to be effective researchers and critical educators able to meet the challenges and demands of contemporary society with attention to the nexus of language, the arts and social justice.

