Henry Louis Gates Jr. to deliver spring 2021 Frey Lecture

Henry Louis Gates Jr. will deliver the Frey Foundation Distinguished Visiting Lecture, “The Legacy of Reconstruction and the Rise of Jim Crow,” on Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. The free webinar will feature the Emmy Award-winning literary scholar and filmmaker in conversation with Karla Slocum, director of Carolina’s Institute of African American Research. Registration is required.

Gates is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and director of the Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University. Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic and institution builder, Gates has authored or co-authored 25 books and created 23 documentary films, including the popular PBS genealogy series “Finding Your Roots.” His latest series, “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song,” will air on PBS in February 2021.

Read more about the lecture and what Gates will speak on.