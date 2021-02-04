Research

#BlackLivesMatter brings trademark shortcomings into focus

The hashtag has become a rallying cry for racial justice online, but U.S. trademark law has not caught up.

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, Thursday, February 4th, 2021
Products with the #BLM
The #BlackLivesMatter hashtag has become a potent rallying cry for racial justice online. But U.S. trademark law hasn’t caught up.

Two UNC professors found disparities between the way trademark applications for #BlackLivesMatter and trademark applications for what appear to be derivative phrases, such as #bikelivesmatter and “Trout Lives Matter,” were handled.

Stephanie Mahin, clinical assistant professor of management and corporate communication at UNC Kenan-Flagler, and Victoria Smith Ekstrand, associate professor at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, document the differences in “Old Law, New Tech, and Citizen-Created Hashtags: #BlackLivesMatter and the Case for Provisional Hashtag Marks” in the Journal of Mass Communication Quarterly.

