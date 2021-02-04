BlackLivesMatter brings trademark shortcomings into focus

The #BlackLivesMatter hashtag has become a potent rallying cry for racial justice online. But U.S. trademark law hasn’t caught up.

Two UNC professors found disparities between the way trademark applications for #BlackLivesMatter and trademark applications for what appear to be derivative phrases, such as #bikelivesmatter and “Trout Lives Matter,” were handled.

Stephanie Mahin, clinical assistant professor of management and corporate communication at UNC Kenan-Flagler, and Victoria Smith Ekstrand, associate professor at the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media, document the differences in “Old Law, New Tech, and Citizen-Created Hashtags: #BlackLivesMatter and the Case for Provisional Hashtag Marks” in the Journal of Mass Communication Quarterly.

Read more about how trademark law has not caught up to the age of social media.