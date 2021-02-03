American beautyberry

Callicarpa americana

The North Carolina Botanical Garden named American beautyberry (Callicarpa americana) as their 2021 wildflower of the year. This deciduous understory shrub is native to woodlands, open forests and disturbed areas throughout the Central and Southeastern United States. Beautyberry has pale green leaves along graceful arching stems and forms clusters of dainty pink flowers nestled in the leaf axils in late spring and early summer. However, the real show starts in fall, when the developing berries ripen to such a vibrant shade of magenta that they have been described as “neon violet.”

You can pick up a free brochure on American beautyberry and seeds by stopping by the Garden in February, or request them by mail.

