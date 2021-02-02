Cultivating a community for entrepreneurs

Press the play button above to watch the video.

Carolina sophomores and budding entrepreneurs Kenechukwu Uwajeh and Sherrod Crum have seen firsthand a gap between Black entrepreneurs and much of the startup community.

Now they’re helping bridge that gap with the Black Entrepreneurs Initiative.

Founded by students, including Uwajeh and Crum, the initiative is a student organization that seeks to promote, develop and connect Black student-entrepreneurs. Using social media, online events and workshops, BEI provides students with support and resources as they get businesses off the ground.

“The Black student population here at Carolina is really, really talented,” Crum said. “We have a lot of students that have launched nonprofit ventures that have social implications. We have a lot of students that have beauty-focused companies as well as fashion-focused companies.”

