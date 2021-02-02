Adapting health care for trauma survivors

“How can we adapt our practices so they do not re-traumatize someone?”

Thorp Faculty Engaged Scholar Jessica Williams, an assistant professor at the UNC School of Nursing, is working on developing and implementing community-informed answers to this big question.

Although 25% of women experience intimate partner violence, Williams has observed that many health care practitioners are not trained to identify trauma as a cause for chronic conditions, nor are they trained for situations where a patient discloses trauma.

“Oftentimes when we address issues of abuse, we address it from a social services or criminal justice perspective. We (tend to) focus on it much less from a health perspective,” Williams said. She points to chronic pain and substance use as examples of health challenges that can be linked to past or ongoing trauma, including emotional trauma.

“We treat symptoms of pain,” she says. “We aren’t really thinking about what might be the root cause of the pain.”

