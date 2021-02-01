Campus News

‘Healthy Heels to Go’ vending machines make Campus Health products more accessible

New vending machines with over-the-counter medications and self-care items are providing Tar Heels with easier access to health care products no matter the time of day.

Korie Dean, University Communications, Monday, February 1st, 2021
A vending machine containing health-related items such as cough drops and band-aids sits inside one of the doorways of the Student Union on January 25, 2021, on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Johnny Andrews/UNC-Chapel Hill)
Students returning to Chapel Hill this semester will notice something new as they stroll through campus: “Healthy Heels to Go” vending machines filled with over-the-counter medications and self-care items.

The machines, which are operated by Campus Health, offer the same health care provider-recommended products currently offered at the Student Stores Pharmacy and the Healthy Heels Shoppe and can be purchased using a OneCard. The machines will include over-the-counter medications, such as cough and cold medicine, and self-care items, such as cough drops and lip balm.

Read more about how the vending machines will make it easier for for students and employees to access medication and self-care products on campus.

