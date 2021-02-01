‘Healthy Heels to Go’ vending machines make Campus Health products more accessible
New vending machines with over-the-counter medications and self-care items are providing Tar Heels with easier access to health care products no matter the time of day.
Students returning to Chapel Hill this semester will notice something new as they stroll through campus: “Healthy Heels to Go” vending machines filled with over-the-counter medications and self-care items.
The machines, which are operated by Campus Health, offer the same health care provider-recommended products currently offered at the Student Stores Pharmacy and the Healthy Heels Shoppe and can be purchased using a OneCard. The machines will include over-the-counter medications, such as cough and cold medicine, and self-care items, such as cough drops and lip balm.
