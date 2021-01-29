In his opening remarks on Jan. 28, Chair Richard Stevens set an optimistic tone for the Board of Trustees as the group received updates on COVID-19 testing on campus and the University’s handling of a projected $300 million budget shortfall.

“We know how tough 2020 was for our campus, and we’re looking forward to the year ahead with hope and determination,” Stevens said.

The news was upbeat from the School of Medicine’s Amir Barzin, assistant professor and medical director for the UNC Family Medicine Center, and Amy Loftis, medical laboratory supervisor in the department of global health and infectious disease. The doctors, both wearing eye shields, medical masks and latex gloves, made their Zoom presentation on testing from the lab.

The on-campus lab has completed 22,897 tests so far, “and that’s a really big number for a lab that didn’t exist until two weeks ago,” Loftis said. “Our turnaround time in the initial week has been just over 24 hours,” about half the time they had predicted.

Saying he was pleased with the performance of the testing program following its first unexpected “stress test” of the semester with a mid-January “cluster” outbreak at Carmichael Residence Hall, Barzin praised the employees and students helping with the testing.

“The Carolina community coming together could not have occurred without the Carolina Student Service Corps,” Barzin said. “Over 1,500 students have signed up to be volunteers, to be somehow involved with this process.”

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Bob Blouin pointed out that the campus-run testing program is also a financial success. “The fact that Amy and Amir have been able to stand up this laboratory is saving this University a tremendous amount of money,” he said. Tests that would have cost $90 to $100 using an outside vendor are now being done for $30.

In committee meetings earlier in the day, discussion turned to the University’s finances, particularly the “structural” $100 million deficit. Caused by recurring expenses, such as salaries and rents, that exceed the University’s revenues, this deficit pre-dated this year’s $200 million pandemic-related projected loss of revenue.

Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz pledged that the University would balance its budget in the next 18 months, starting with a plan calling for a 1.5% reduction to certain central personnel funds and a 7.5% reduction to certain central operating funds across schools and units.

In other action, trustees learned: